Myanmar coup: Internet shutdown as crowds protest against military

Thousands of people joined the largest rally yet in the main city, Yangon.

The national blackout comes amid the biggest protest so far against this week's military takeover. Thousands of people took to the streets of the main city, Yangon. Also: remembering the 'Wuhan whistleblower' doctor a year after his death, and rare meteorites from the Moon, Mars, and beyond, go under the hammer in New York.

