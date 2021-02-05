Main content
Russia: Opposition leader Alexei Navalny in court to face fresh charges
Mr. Navalny is accused of slandering an elderly Second World War veteran, which he denies. His lawyer says this is 'criminal persecution' aimed at preventing his client from standing in parliamentary and presidential elections. Also, how the pandemic has made life even harder for Bulgaria's Roma minority, and scientists discover a reptile the size of a sunflower seed.
