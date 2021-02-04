Main content

President Biden promises that US will re-engage with the world

Joe Biden said global challenges could be solved by nations working together.

In his first major foreign policy speech, Joe Biden said global challenges could be solved by nations working together. Also, the Brazilian mining firm, Vale, has agreed to pay seven billion dollars in damages for the collapse of the Brumadinho dam, and Denmark plans to build the world's first energy island.

