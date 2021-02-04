Main content
Former child soldier convicted of war crimes
Dominic Ongwen was abducted by the LRA in Uganda and had argued he was a victim. Also: the Myanmar military has blocked Facebook in a clampdown on the opposition days after the coup, and doctors in New York hail the first operation to transplant a face and hands from the same person to have been a success.
