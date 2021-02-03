Main content
Myanmar: Aung San Suu Kyi is charged after army coup
Police bring charges against elected civilian leader whose whereabouts are unclear. She and the President were detained during military coup on February 1st. Also, Uighur women detainees in China allege systematic rape and torture in 're-education' camps, and how a 110-year-old British great-grandmother became an internet singing sensation.
Global News Podcast
