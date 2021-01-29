Main content

Myanmar: UN and US and EU warn military not to stage a coup

Warnings issued as Myanmar's military threaten to revoke constitution.

Warnings issued as Myanmar's military threaten to revoke constitution. This follows their poor performance in elections in November 2020. Also, EU publishes its contract with AstraZeneca as row continues over Covid-19 vaccine supplies, and pioneering African-American actress Cicely Tyson dies aged 96.

