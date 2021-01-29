Main content
Myanmar: UN and US and EU warn military not to stage a coup
Warnings issued as Myanmar's military threaten to revoke constitution.
Also, EU publishes its contract with AstraZeneca as row continues over Covid-19 vaccine supplies, and pioneering African-American actress Cicely Tyson dies aged 96.
