Biden starts rebuilding Obamacare

The US president reopens enrolment for subsidised health insurance.

President Joe Biden says he is “undoing the damage” done by Donald Trump, as he reopens online enrolment for government-subsidised healthcare. Also, the European Union has sent inspectors to an AstraZeneca plant to find out why Covid-19 vaccine goals are not being met. And Facebook’s new oversight board hands down its first decision.

