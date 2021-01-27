Main content

Coronavirus: French firm agrees to manufacture vaccine developed by German rival

Sanofi pledges to manufacture 125 million doses of Pfizer-BioNtech vaccine.

Sanofi pledges to manufacture 125 million doses of Pfizer-BioNtech vaccine. European Union is currently struggling with vaccine supply issues amid a row over shortages. Also, a stark warning from South Africa about future danger posed by new Coronavirus variants, and how one man cheered up his US neighbourhood - by giving away free pizza.

