Further calls for fairer distribution of coronavirus vaccines

The European Commission President has added her voice to the growing number of world leaders.

The European Commission President has added her voice to the growing number of world leaders. Also: Chaos in parts of the Indian capital as thousands of farmers converge on the Red Fort to demand that the government drop its agricultural reforms, and the Thai parliament has voted to allow abortions in the first twelve weeks of pregnancy.

