Coronavirus: Delivery delays halt Pfizer jabs in parts of Europe
Cut in deliveries of Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine slows down inoculations in several countries.
Cut in delivery of Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine slows down inoculations in several countries. The European Commission has asked for clarification from Pfizer about delays. Also, Japan's government denies claims that it's considering cancelling Tokyo Olympic Games, and how Donald Trump was prank-called by someone impersonating Piers Morgan.
