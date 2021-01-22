Main content

Coronavirus: Delivery delays halt Pfizer jabs in parts of Europe

Cut in deliveries of Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine slows down inoculations in several countries.

Cut in delivery of Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine slows down inoculations in several countries. The European Commission has asked for clarification from Pfizer about delays. Also, Japan's government denies claims that it's considering cancelling Tokyo Olympic Games, and how Donald Trump was prank-called by someone impersonating Piers Morgan.

29 days left to listen

31 minutes

More episodes

See all episodes from Global News Podcast

The Inquiry Podcast

The Inquiry Podcast

Go beyond the headlines to explore the trends, forces and ideas shaping the world

Podcast

  • Global News Podcast

    The day’s top stories from BBC News. Delivered twice a day on weekdays, daily at weekends