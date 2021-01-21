Main content
US top infectious disease expert Dr Anthony Fauci addresses the WHO
President Biden's administration prioritises its fight against Covid by rejoining the WHO.
The top US infectious disease expert Anthony Fauci addresses the WHO as the US administration under Biden prioritises its fight against Covid and joins the global vaccine plan. Also: we hear from Central American migrants as they attempt to reach the United States, and we look back at the 1980s HIV Aids pandemic in Britain.
