Joe Biden sworn in as 46th US president

He promises to work to heal the bitter political divisions of recent years. Also in this podcast which is entirely devoted to the inauguration, we look at the challenges facing the new administration, how Kamala Harris has made history by becoming the first female, first black, first Asian-American vice-president, how the news of the inauguration is being received around the world, and we ask what next for Donald Trump and his supporters?

