WHO warns of 'catastrophic moral failure'

Unequal Covid vaccine policies are blamed.

Unequal Covid vaccine policies are blamed. Also: dozens of the Russian opposition leader, Alexei Navalny's supporters are arrested for demanding his release from prison, tens of thousands of people respond to a social media campaign in France designed to shed light on sexual abuse within families, and what is the perfect background for video-conferencing?

29 days left to listen

28 minutes

