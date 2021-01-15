Main content

Uganda elections: President Museveni takes early lead

President's main challenger Bobi Wine alleges vote-rigging on huge scale.

President's main challenger Bobi Wine alleges vote-rigging on huge scale. Mr. Museveni has been in power for 35 years and is hoping for 6th term. Also, North Korea unveils new ballistic missile which state media describes as 'the world’s most powerful weapon', and we mark 100th anniversary of one of the greatest ever feats of stage magic.

