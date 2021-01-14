Main content

Washington takes stock after vote to impeach Donald Trump

President-elect Biden welcomes the vote but doesn't want trial to delay urgent business. Mr Trump was impeached for inciting insurrection, after his supporters attacked Congress to stop it confirming his election defeat. Also: Uganda elections - Bobi Wine takes on Yoweri Museveni, and in Indonesia archaeologists find world's oldest animal cave painting.

