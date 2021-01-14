Main content
Historic second impeachment for President Trump
Ten Republicans joined the Democrats to find Trump guilty of inciting insurrection.
Ten Republicans joined the Democrats in the House of Representatives in finding the president guilty of inciting insurrection through his words to his supporters shortly before they stormed the US Capitol building a week ago. He’ll face a Senate trial next, but what does it mean for his political influence? Also: How Indonesia's vaccination programme is giving priority to its working population, and the Duchess's new venture as a romantic novelist.
The Inquiry Podcast
Podcast
-
Global News Podcast
The day’s top stories from BBC News. Delivered twice a day on weekdays, daily at weekends