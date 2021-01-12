Main content
President Trump dismisses moves to impeach him as a witch hunt
Mr Trump said his speech urging supporters to march on Congress was totally appropriate. Also: Britain and Canada announce sanctions on companies which profit from China's persecution of its Uighur minority, and farewell to Inji, the world's oldest orangutan, who's died at the age of 61.
