Uganda Elections: Opposition leader says military raided his home

The former pop star Bobi Wine is the main challenger to President Yoweri Museveni.

The incident comes just two days before Ugandans vote in a general election following a campaign marked by violence which has killed dozens of people. Also: an Indonesian search team has recovered a black box flight recorder from the airliner which crashed on Saturday, and we hear from one of the advocates who assisted the defence team of Lisa Montgomery, the only woman on federal death row in America, after her execution is postponed just hours before it’s due to be held.

