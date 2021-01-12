Main content
Trump faces 'incitement of insurrection' charge
Democrats introduce a resolution to impeach President Trump for his role in US Capitol riots.
Democrats introduce a resolution to impeach President Trump for his role in the attack on the Capitol in Washington last week and give the vice president, Mike Pence, 24 hours to respond to their demand that he invokes the 25th amendment to remove Trump. Also: The World Health Organisation warns that herd immunity to the coronavirus will not be achieved this year, and plans to convert Paris's most famous boulevard into an 'extraordinary garden'.
The Inquiry Podcast
Podcast
-
Global News Podcast
The day’s top stories from BBC News. Delivered twice a day on weekdays, daily at weekends