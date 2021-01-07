Main content

Capitol riots: US Congress certifies Joe Biden's victory after violent disruption

The certification clears the way for Mr Biden to be sworn in on 20th of January.

Lawmakers resumed the session after police managed to remove the mob, which had been encouraged by President Trump in a bid to overturn his defeat. Four people were killed during the attack. In response, Mr Trump finally pledged an “orderly transition” of power. Also: the World Health Organisation warns Europe is facing a dire situation in its fight against coronavirus and says measures need to be intensified, and one British man stuck in Taiwan due to the pandemic inspires locals to clean up a local river.

29 days left to listen

28 minutes

More episodes

See all episodes from Global News Podcast

The Inquiry Podcast

The Inquiry Podcast

Go beyond the headlines to explore the trends, forces and ideas shaping the world

Podcast

  • Global News Podcast

    The day’s top stories from BBC News. Delivered twice a day on weekdays, daily at weekends