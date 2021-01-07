Main content
Capitol riots: US Congress certifies Joe Biden's victory after violent disruption
The certification clears the way for Mr Biden to be sworn in on 20th of January.
Lawmakers resumed the session after police managed to remove the mob, which had been encouraged by President Trump in a bid to overturn his defeat. Four people were killed during the attack. In response, Mr Trump finally pledged an “orderly transition” of power. Also: the World Health Organisation warns Europe is facing a dire situation in its fight against coronavirus and says measures need to be intensified, and one British man stuck in Taiwan due to the pandemic inspires locals to clean up a local river.
