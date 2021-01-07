Lawmakers resumed the session after police managed to remove the mob, which had been encouraged by President Trump in a bid to overturn his defeat. Four people were killed during the attack. In response, Mr Trump finally pledged an “orderly transition” of power. Also: the World Health Organisation warns Europe is facing a dire situation in its fight against coronavirus and says measures need to be intensified, and one British man stuck in Taiwan due to the pandemic inspires locals to clean up a local river.

