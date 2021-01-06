Main content

US: Democrats poised to win control of Senate

Biden's party hoping for victory in two run-offs in southern state of Georgia.

Biden's party hoping for victory in two run-offs in southern state of Georgia. Full control of Senate would make it easier for Mr. Biden to put his agenda into practice. Also, new crackdown in Hong Kong as Communist authorities tighten their grip, and 10 years after start of Arab Spring - what happened to hopes of a better future for Middle East and North Africa ?

