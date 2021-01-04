Main content
Britain heads back to Covid lockdown
Prime minister Boris Johnson warns next weeks will be the ‘hardest yet’.
Prime minister Boris Johnson warns next weeks will be the hardest yet as he issues a tough new ‘stay at home’ order for England. Scotland, Wales and Northern Ireland also tighten restrictions. Also: decision day dawns for the US state of Georgia in a knife-edge Senate race, fighting for justice for the poor in Africa’s jails – and how the pandemic’s changed life for new mums.
