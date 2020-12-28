Main content
A Chinese journalist who helped reveal the scale of the coronavirus outbreak has been jailed
Her lawyer says she is weak as a result of a hunger strike.
Her lawyer says she is weak as a result of a hunger strike. Also: hundreds of British tourists are reported to have fled the Swiss ski resort of Verbier to avoid having to quarantine, and goodbye to 2020 - New Yorkers send in the things they would rather forget about this year to be shredded in Times Square on Good Riddance Day.
The Inquiry Podcast
Podcast
-
Global News Podcast
The day’s top stories from BBC News. Delivered twice a day on weekdays, daily at weekends