A Chinese journalist who helped reveal the scale of the coronavirus outbreak has been jailed

Her lawyer says she is weak as a result of a hunger strike.

Also: hundreds of British tourists are reported to have fled the Swiss ski resort of Verbier to avoid having to quarantine, and goodbye to 2020 - New Yorkers send in the things they would rather forget about this year to be shredded in Times Square on Good Riddance Day.

