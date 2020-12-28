Main content
Covid: Trump fails to sign economic relief bill
Lawmakers urge President Donald Trump to sign Covid relief bill or risk a government shutdown.
Millions of Americans lost their unemployment benefit on Sunday as President Donald Trump failed to sign into law the coronavirus relief package. If he doesn’t sign it by Tuesday it could result in a US government shutdown. Also: Care homes and health staff are the first to get Covid jabs as mass vaccinations start across the EU, and why it’s been winning year for the gaming industry.
