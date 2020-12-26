Main content

Coronavirus: EU countries begin mass-vaccination

Several EU member-states have started inoculations using Pfizer/BionNTech vaccine.

Several EU member-states have started inoculations using Pfizer/BionNTech vaccine. This comes as a new more infectious strain of coronavirus begins to spread from UK to mainland Europe. Also, China's economy forecast to overtake US by 2028 due to Covid-19, and infamous former Cold War double-agent George Blake dies in Russia aged 98.

