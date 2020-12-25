Main content

Happy News Podcast 2020

Revisiting the most uplifting and life-affirming stories of the year.

As 2020 comes to a close, we present this collection of our favourite stories from the past year, ranging from the inspirational to the uplifting to the silly: A nine-year-old Kenyan inventor helps his village take coronavirus precautions. Scientists make major advancements in preventing serious illness. And the power of music.

