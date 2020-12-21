Main content
Covid-19: US passes massive aid package
Republican and Democrat lawmakers agree to multi-billion dollar stimulus plan.
Republican and Democrat lawmakers in Washington agree to a stimulus plan worth nearly $900 billion. Also, the European Union’s health authorities have approved the Pfizer- BioNTech vaccine for use against the coronavirus. And the Formula One driver Lewis Hamilton is voted the 2020 BBC Sports Personality of the Year.
