Covid: Nations impose UK travel bans over ‘out of control’ variant

Ireland, Germany, France, Italy, the Netherlands and Belgium are all halting flights.

European nations have begun to impose travel bans on the UK after it reported a more-infectious and "out of control" coronavirus variant. Also: A new $900 bn support package for US citizens is edging closer- after months of deadlock, and the French film fuelling conspiracy theories about the virus...

