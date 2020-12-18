Main content
WHO secures coronavirus vaccine for poorer countries
The first of two billion doses are due to be delivered in early 2021.
The World Health Organisation's COVAX initiative was set up to ensure that vaccines are distributed fairly around the world. Also: a suicide bomber kills at least 10 people at a stadium in Somalia where the prime minister was due to speak, and why Sony has pulled Cyberpunk 2077 - one of the year's most-anticipated games - from its PlayStation store.
