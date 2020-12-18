Main content
Nigeria school attack: Hundreds of boys return home after release
More than 300 schoolboys are reunited with their families, a week after mass-kidnapping
More than 300 schoolboys are reunited with their families, a week after mass-kidnapping. Local authorities say the boys were abducted by 'bandits' and not by Boko Haram militants. Also, hundreds of thousands flee Islamist insurgency in Mozambique, and how an American couple's dream home contained a hidden surprise.
