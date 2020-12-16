Main content
EU countries begin vaccinations against Covid-19 next week
The European Commission president says they have enough doses for everyone.
The European Commission president says they have enough doses for everyone in the EU. Tougher Covid-19 restrictions have come into force in Germany. Also: schools have been closed across much of northern Nigeria after the kidnapping of hundreds of pupils last week, and can kangaroos communicate with humans?
