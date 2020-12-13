Main content

Brexit: Negotiators say they will ‘go the extra mile’

Britain and the European Union agree to continue talks.

Britain and the European Union have agreed to keep talks going until the end of the transition period on 31 December. Also, hundreds of Nigerian children are still unaccounted for after an attack on a school. And John Le Carré, the author of such classic novels as Tinker, Tailor, Soldier, Spy, has died.

