UN says the world needs to declare ‘climate emergency’
UN Secretary General urged all nations to commit to more cuts in carbon emissions.
António Guterres was speaking at a virtual summit on the fifth anniversary of the Paris climate agreement. Around 70 world leaders took part in the meeting organised by the UN, UK and France. Also: the Red Cross delivers aid to the capital of Tigray in northern Ethiopia for the first time since fighting broke out last month, and why scotch eggs have seen an unexpected boost in sales due to coronavirus restrictions in Britain.
