Ethiopia’s Tigray crisis: UN ‘alarmed’ by treatment of Eritrean refugees
There have been reports of Eritrean refugees being killed, abducted and repatriated.
The head of the UN refugee agency Filippo Grandi said if such acts were confirmed, it would be a major breach of international law. Also: the World Health Organisation says nearly a billion doses of coronavirus vaccines have been acquired for low and middle income countries, and Mariah Carey’s All I Want for Christmas Is You finally reaches number one in the UK singles chart after being released 26 years ago.
