Brexit: Boris Johnson and EU say trade deal 'unlikely' by Sunday

Sunday deadline was set after months of talks failed to achieve agreement.

Sunday deadline was set after months of talks failed to achieve agreement. If trade deal isn't achieved by December 31, the EU and UK could impose taxes on each other's goods. Also, EU leaders set higher targets for cutting greenhouse gases by 2030, and new film celebrates singer Ma Rainey - 'Mother of the Blues'.

