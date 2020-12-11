Main content
Brexit: Boris Johnson and EU say trade deal 'unlikely' by Sunday
Sunday deadline was set after months of talks failed to achieve agreement.
Sunday deadline was set after months of talks failed to achieve agreement. If trade deal isn't achieved by December 31, the EU and UK could impose taxes on each other's goods. Also, EU leaders set higher targets for cutting greenhouse gases by 2030, and new film celebrates singer Ma Rainey - 'Mother of the Blues'.
The Inquiry Podcast
Podcast
-
Global News Podcast
The day’s top stories from BBC News. Delivered twice a day on weekdays, daily at weekends