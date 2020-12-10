For the fourth time this year the US has brokered a deal between Israel and an Arab country, but peace with the Palestinian Authority remains elusive. Also, British Prime Minister Boris Johnson says there's a "strong possibility" the UK will fail to strike a post-Brexit trade deal with the European Union. And the French football star Antoine Griezmann drops the tech firm Huawei as his sponsor, over an app that could help China track Uighur Muslims.

Show less