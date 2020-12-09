Main content
Climate change: UN says global 'elite' must cut carbon-emissions
Report says wealthiest 1% generate more than twice the carbon emitted by poorest 50%.
Report says wealthiest 1% generate more than twice the carbon emitted by poorest 50%. UN urges developed nations to rapidly cut CO2 'footprint' to avoid dangerous rise in global temperatures. Also, how race and inequality shape death-toll from Covid-19 in US capital, and why 'Miracle on 22nd Street' brought joy to thousands at Christmas.
