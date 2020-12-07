Main content

UK-EU talks resume in final push for trade deal

The EU’s chief negotiator has told diplomats that talks with Britain are not going well.

The EU’s chief negotiator, Michel Barnier, has told diplomats that talks with Britain are not going well. Mr Barnier said he could not guarantee a deal would be struck. Also: Large parts of California have been placed under a strict new Covid lockdown, and could breakdancing be coming to the Olympics.

