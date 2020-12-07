Main content

UK-EU trade talks continue as 'sticking points' remain

Reports that an agreement on fishing was close were denied by the British government,

The UK chief negotiator David Frost is taking part in discussions with his EU counterpart Michel Barnier in Brussels. Also: Iran says the assassination of its top nuclear scientist last month was carried out using a satellite-controlled machine gun, and the voice of golf, Peter Alliss has died at the age of 89.

