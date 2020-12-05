Main content
The UN says the fighting goes on in Tigray
This is despite the Ethiopian government declaring victory there last week. The United Nations says it's unable to deliver aid supplies because of the crisis. Also: Brexit talks are on hold after negotiators admit they're deadlocked and the Earth Orchestra which features a musician from every country in the world.
