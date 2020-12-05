Main content

This is despite the Ethiopian government declaring victory there last week. The United Nations says it's unable to deliver aid supplies because of the crisis. Also: Brexit talks are on hold after negotiators admit they're deadlocked and the Earth Orchestra which features a musician from every country in the world.

