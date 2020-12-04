Main content

Brexit: Critical talks in London between UK and EU

Time is running out for a post-Brexit trade deal between EU and UK.

Time is running out for post-Brexit trade deal between EU and UK. Britain has accused EU of making last-minute demands - which EU's negotiators deny. Also, organisers of Tokyo Olympics say they'll need billions of dollars more if games are to go ahead, and why US is introducing new laws on private ownership of big cats.

The Inquiry Podcast

