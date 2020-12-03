Main content
Coronavirus: Hackers targeted vaccine supply
IBM says the international vaccine supply chain has been targeted by cyber-espionage.
The tech company IBM says it tracked a campaign aimed at the delivery "cold chain" used to keep vaccines at the right temperature during transportation.
The attackers' identity is unclear - but IBM said the sophistication of their methods indicated a nation state. Also: Facebook says it will start removing false claims about Covid-19 vaccines and the winner of this year’s Global Teacher Prize gives half away
