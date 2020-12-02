Main content

Pfizer/BioNTech vaccine judged safe for use

British virologists have hailed the announcement as an extraordinary moment for science.

Britain's medicines regulator, the MHRA, says the jab is safe to be rolled out. The first doses are already on their way to the UK, with 800,000 due in the coming days. Also: The US Department of Justice is investigating claims that lobbyists offered bribes in exchange for a presidential pardon, and two otters find love during lockdown

