Main content

Ethiopia: The PM meets an African Union delegation seeking to end the conflict in Tigray

Prime Minister Ahmed insists there can be no foreign interference in an internal affair.

Prime Minister Ahmed rejected offers of mediation and is still insisting there can be no foreign interference in an internal affair. Also: Sri Lanka bans commemorations for Tamil Tigers killed in the country's decades-long civil war. And, how a locust genome could be the key to ending devastating crop damage.

29 days left to listen

32 minutes

More episodes

See all episodes from Global News Podcast

The Inquiry Podcast

The Inquiry Podcast

Go beyond the headlines to explore the trends, forces and ideas shaping the world

Podcast

  • Global News Podcast

    The day’s top stories from BBC News. Delivered twice a day on weekdays, daily at weekends