Ethiopia: The PM meets an African Union delegation seeking to end the conflict in Tigray
Prime Minister Ahmed insists there can be no foreign interference in an internal affair.
Prime Minister Ahmed rejected offers of mediation and is still insisting there can be no foreign interference in an internal affair. Also: Sri Lanka bans commemorations for Tamil Tigers killed in the country's decades-long civil war. And, how a locust genome could be the key to ending devastating crop damage.
