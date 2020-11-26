Main content

Body of late Argentine footballer Maradona taken for burial

Fans lined the streets to bid farewell to their hero.

A motorcade has taken Maradona's remains from the presidential palace in Buenos Aires to the Bella Vista cemetery in the west of the capital where the bodies of his parents are also interred. Also: the head of AstraZeneca says fresh trials will be conducted on its coronavirus vaccine after some scientists questioned its results, and a man in Florida saves a puppy from an alligator attack.

