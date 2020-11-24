Main content
Trump acknowledges transition of power to Biden
The US president says he still believes he will ‘prevail’.
The US president says the “initial protocols” must be carried out, though he’s stopped short of admitting defeat. Also, a European Union report finds that Afghanistan has become a major producer of crystal meth. And Russian scientists announce the promising results of their coronavirus vaccine trials.
The Inquiry Podcast
Podcast
-
Global News Podcast
The day’s top stories from BBC News. Delivered twice a day on weekdays, daily at weekends