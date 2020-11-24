Main content

Trump acknowledges transition of power to Biden

The US president says he still believes he will ‘prevail’.

The US president says the “initial protocols” must be carried out, though he’s stopped short of admitting defeat. Also, a European Union report finds that Afghanistan has become a major producer of crystal meth. And Russian scientists announce the promising results of their coronavirus vaccine trials.

29 days left to listen

32 minutes

