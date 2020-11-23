Main content
British coronavirus vaccine up to 90 percent effective
The Oxford University jab is cheaper and simpler to store than its rivals.
The Oxford University jab, developed with the drug company AstraZeneca, is cheaper and simpler to store than its rivals. As a result, it should be easier to supply to developing countries. Also: the 23 year-old who’s created a home cancer test kit, the words that have been making headlines this year, and the American kid who survived life in Syria under the Islamic State group.
