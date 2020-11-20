Main content
Uganda: Politician Bobi Wine released on bail
Outspoken presidential candidate released after being charged with spreading coronavirus.
Outspoken presidential candidate released after being charged with spreading coronavirus. Human rights groups say the virus charge is pretext to suppress opposition ahead of election on Jan 14. Also, Japanese retail store introduces robots to make customers comply with Covid restrictions, and Melania Trump's home town in Slovenia uses pastries to celebrate its links with her.
