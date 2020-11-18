Main content
DR Congo declares latest Ebola outbreak is over
Democratic Republic of Congo say it's Ebola-free after more than 40 days without a case.
Democratic Republic of Congo say it's Ebola-free after more than 40 days without a case. The country has seen 11 outbreaks since virus was discovered there in 1976. Also, Trump fires top election official who contradicted his claims of voter fraud, and how Rocky the disabled dog found a new life in a new country.
