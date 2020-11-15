The Regional Comprehensive Economic Partnership (RCEP) is made up of 10 Southeast Asian countries, as well as South Korea, China, Japan, Australia and New Zealand. The pact is seen as an extension of China's influence in the region. Also: the founder of the German firm behind the first successful coronavirus vaccine says he is confident that life can return to normal by next winter, and the British racing driver Lewis Hamilton becomes the most successful driver in the history of Formula One motor racing.

